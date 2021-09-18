Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Short Interest Up 48.4% in August

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the August 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:CRT traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.98. The company had a trading volume of 25,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,477. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $13.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cross Timbers Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRT. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $352,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 309.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 42,802 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to Unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

