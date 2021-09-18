Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to announce $1.99 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Crown’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.94. Crown reported earnings of $1.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown will report full-year earnings of $7.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $7.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $8.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCK shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities started coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crown in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.88.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $37,011.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director B Craig Owens purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,253,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,252,440,000 after buying an additional 134,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,910,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,475 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,682,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,548,000 after purchasing an additional 359,555 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Crown by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,464,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,242,000 after purchasing an additional 73,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 11.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,443,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,149,000 after buying an additional 351,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Crown stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,906,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,857. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. Crown has a twelve month low of $71.92 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

