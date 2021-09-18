CryptoFlow Market Cap Tops $221,984.96 (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 18th. CryptoFlow has a market cap of $221,984.96 and $554.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptoFlow has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoFlow coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00072067 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.59 or 0.00121430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.97 or 0.00174028 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,452.49 or 0.07155338 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,131.26 or 0.99752741 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.85 or 0.00847337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002627 BTC.

About CryptoFlow

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk . CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFlow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.