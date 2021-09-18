CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $54.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CSG Systems International Inc. is a leading provider of outsourced billing, customer care and print and mail solutions and services supporting the North American cable and direct broadcast satellite markets. CSG’s solutions support some of the world’s largest and most innovative providers of bundled multi-channel video, Internet, voice and IP-based services. CSG’s unique combination of solutions, services and expertise ensure that cable and satellite operators can continue to rapidly launch new service offerings, improve operational efficiencies and deliver a high-quality customer experience in a competitive and ever-changing marketplace. “

CSGS stock opened at $47.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.91. CSG Systems International has a 52-week low of $37.51 and a 52-week high of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $238.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CSG Systems International during the second quarter worth $958,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 108,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 9,738 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 3.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 18.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

