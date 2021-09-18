CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in researches, develops, manufactures and markets vaccines and plasma protein biotherapies to treat and prevent human medical conditions. The company’s operating segments consists of CSL Behring and bioCSL. CSL Behring segment provides plasma-derived and recombinant products, and operates plasma collection networks through CSL Plasma. bioCSL segment manufactures, sells and distributes vaccines, antivenoms and other pharmaceutical products primarily in Australia and New Zealand; as well as also manufactures and markets in vitro diagnostic products through Immunohaematology. It operates primarily in Germany, Switzerland and the United States. CSL Ltd. is headquartered in Parkville, Australia. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded CSL from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Macquarie downgraded CSL from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CSL from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CSL from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, downgraded CSL from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSL currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Shares of CSLLY stock opened at $112.34 on Wednesday. CSL has a 1-year low of $94.05 and a 1-year high of $117.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $102.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.28.

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

