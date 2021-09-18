CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.67

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.67 and traded as low as $8.98. CSP shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 2,937 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.34 million, a PE ratio of -299.39 and a beta of 1.76.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSPI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of CSP during the second quarter worth $368,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CSP by 3.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of CSP by 9.8% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 251,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 22,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.29% of the company’s stock.

CSP, Inc engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions and cluster computer systems. It operates through the following segments: High Performance Products and Technology Solutions. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require specialized cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products.

