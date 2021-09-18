Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Short Interest Update

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 414,000 shares, a drop of 52.3% from the August 15th total of 868,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 863,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CURLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Curaleaf in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Curaleaf in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.75 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Curaleaf to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.79.

Shares of CURLF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,434. Curaleaf has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $18.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.73.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

