Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Curtiss-Wright has raised its dividend by 21.4% over the last three years.

CW stock opened at $123.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.48 and a 200 day moving average of $121.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $83.04 and a 52 week high of $133.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.85 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Curtiss-Wright worth $12,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

