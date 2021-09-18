Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,220 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 18.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth $278,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 20,556.4% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 273,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after acquiring an additional 272,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CUBI shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

Shares of CUBI opened at $38.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.21. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $43.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.60.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $155.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.17 million. Analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

