Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.000-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CUBI opened at $38.96 on Friday. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.21. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $155.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.17 million. Research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 82,166 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

