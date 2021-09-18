CVI Holdings LLC Invests $2.44 Million in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:BSGAU)

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:BSGAU) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 245,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,000.

OTCMKTS BSGAU remained flat at $$10.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,246. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $10.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.11.

