CVI Holdings LLC Makes New $3.87 Million Investment in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX)

CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,000.

Separately, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CareMax during the second quarter worth approximately $625,718,000.

Get CareMax alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMAX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of CareMax in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CMAX stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $9.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,900,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,742. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. CareMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $18.42.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Equities research analysts predict that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

CareMax Company Profile

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX).

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.