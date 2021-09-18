CVI Holdings LLC Takes $4.80 Million Position in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 165,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,796,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Riley Exploration Permian at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REPX. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin bought 3,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $58,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Of Antonie Vandenbrink Estate bought 41,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 110,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,360,267. Insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:REPX traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.52. 169,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.84. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $79.20.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $42.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.34 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%.

REPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

