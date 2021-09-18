CWM Advisors LLC Acquires 1,308 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,675 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ONB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 22.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 16.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 19,762 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 35.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $1,015,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.11. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $204.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

