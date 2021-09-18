CWM Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRI. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 13.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herc by 3.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 22.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Herc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRI opened at $128.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.95 and a 52-week high of $135.63.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HRI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

