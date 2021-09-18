CWM Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) by 190.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,049 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,073 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 93.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 78.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 10.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of James Hardie Industries stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.90 and its 200 day moving average is $34.08. James Hardie Industries plc has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $41.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The company had revenue of $843.30 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

