CWM Advisors LLC Has $690,000 Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COKE. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

COKE opened at $391.43 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.50 and a fifty-two week high of $460.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $400.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.88.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by $3.02. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 47.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

