CWM Advisors LLC Increases Stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 33,150 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 206.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the first quarter worth $111,000. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UMC. Zacks Investment Research cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.40 to $7.30 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.65.

Shares of UMC opened at $11.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $12.61.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2854 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.3%. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

