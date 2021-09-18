CWM Advisors LLC Purchases 1,278 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth $149,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 36.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,630,000 after buying an additional 27,536 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Zscaler by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZS. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Zscaler from $279.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.67.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.25, for a total value of $432,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,748.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total value of $1,971,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 268,318 shares in the company, valued at $75,552,982.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 328,313 shares of company stock worth $86,202,144 over the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZS opened at $275.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of -142.83 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.34 and a 52-week high of $293.44.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

