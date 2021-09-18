CWM Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,871 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.6% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,295,000 after purchasing an additional 25,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.83.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $148.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.12 and a 200-day moving average of $138.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $154.03. The company has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

