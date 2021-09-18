Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 18th. During the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $6.99 million and $114,833.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $420.01 or 0.00875009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001598 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00039406 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007545 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 16,640 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

