Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Short Interest Up 51.1% in August

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the August 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

CYRBY traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.67. The company had a trading volume of 572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $6.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.76.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações engages in the development and construction of residential properties. It operates through the Merger Activity and Service Fee Income segments. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

