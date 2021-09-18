Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €75.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Danone (EPA:BN) received a €75.00 ($88.24) price target from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.43% from the company’s current price.

BN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.75 ($83.24) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €60.13 ($70.75).

Shares of EPA:BN opened at €59.32 ($69.79) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €61.20 and a 200-day moving average of €59.57. Danone has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

