Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives $130.24 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.38.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Datadog from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Get Datadog alerts:

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $10,445,798.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,809 shares in the company, valued at $38,695,986.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $2,073,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,565,804 shares of company stock worth $201,830,499 in the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Datadog by 311.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,467,000 after buying an additional 8,154,019 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Datadog by 36.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,577,000 after buying an additional 5,600,262 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Datadog by 36.8% during the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,357,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,475,000 after buying an additional 1,441,510 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Datadog during the second quarter worth about $130,100,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Datadog by 55.4% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,171,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,323,000 after buying an additional 1,130,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

DDOG stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.13. 3,391,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,791. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -841.89 and a beta of 1.03. Datadog has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $145.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.