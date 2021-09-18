Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) & NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) Head to Head Review

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) and NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

This table compares Delcath Systems and NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delcath Systems $1.16 million 57.83 -$24.16 million ($8.35) -1.09 NeuroOne Medical Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NeuroOne Medical Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Delcath Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Delcath Systems and NeuroOne Medical Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delcath Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00 NeuroOne Medical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Delcath Systems currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 163.16%. Given Delcath Systems’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Delcath Systems is more favorable than NeuroOne Medical Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Delcath Systems and NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delcath Systems -1,534.53% -166.54% -92.95% NeuroOne Medical Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.7% of Delcath Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Delcath Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Delcath Systems beats NeuroOne Medical Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. Its clinical development program for HEPZATO includes the FOCUS clinical trial for patients with hepatic dominant ocular melanoma to investigate objective response rate in metastatic ocular melanoma; and the ALIGN trial, a Phase 3 clinical trial for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. The company also provides HEPZATO as a stand-alone medical device for sale under the CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan trade name for medical centers to treat a range of liver cancers in Europe. Delcath Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for cEEG and sEEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from brain related disorders. The company was founded on August 20, 2009 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.