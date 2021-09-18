Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Delcath Systems, Inc. has developed a system, the Delcath system, to isolate the liver from the general circulatory system and to administer chemotherapy and other therapeutic agents directly to the liver. “

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Shares of DCTH opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.84. The company has a market cap of $67.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.53. Delcath Systems has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 1,534.53% and a negative return on equity of 166.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.90) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Delcath Systems will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delcath Systems news, Director Steven A. J. Salamon bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. J. Salamon bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 27,850 shares of company stock worth $326,503. 13.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCTH. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Delcath Systems by 1,218.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 43,102 shares in the last quarter. 21.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delcath Systems (DCTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.