Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DROOF. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Deliveroo in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

OTCMKTS DROOF traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.58. 718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,804. Deliveroo has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $6.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.77.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

