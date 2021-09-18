Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Short Interest Down 46.0% in August

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, a drop of 46.0% from the August 15th total of 141,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40.2 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Denka from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Denka alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DENKF remained flat at $$38.25 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 987. Denka has a 12 month low of $32.67 and a 12 month high of $42.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.92.

Denka Company Limited manufactures and sells organic and inorganic materials in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers & Performance Plastics division offers synthetic rubber, styrene-based synthetic resins, styrene monomer, chloroprene rubber, polystyrene resin, ABS resin, CLEAREN, heat-resistant resin, transparent resin, POVAL, acetyl chemicals, and other products.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Denka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.