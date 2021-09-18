DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Acquired by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,646,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,156,000 after buying an additional 273,708 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,482,000 after buying an additional 12,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,872,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $246,445,000 after buying an additional 116,681 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 47,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $61.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.52 and a 52 week high of $69.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XRAY shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

