Deri Protocol Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.80 Million (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 23% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 18th. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $6.90 million and $1.80 million worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 64% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00072461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.33 or 0.00122689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.75 or 0.00175241 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,465.47 or 0.07166053 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,296.96 or 0.99870643 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.87 or 0.00847550 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

