Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

DXLG has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Destination XL Group from a d- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

DXLG opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.18. Destination XL Group has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 137.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Destination XL Group will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

