Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) to “Buy”

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

HENKY opened at $21.26 on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

