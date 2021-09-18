Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $72.04

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.04 and last traded at $72.00, with a volume of 31992 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on DPSGY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Post from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.02. The company has a market cap of $85.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

