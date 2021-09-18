DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) vs. Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Critical Contrast

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) and DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stryker and DexCom’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stryker $14.35 billion 7.17 $1.60 billion $7.43 36.75 DexCom $1.93 billion 28.28 $493.60 million $3.10 181.66

Stryker has higher revenue and earnings than DexCom. Stryker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DexCom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.6% of Stryker shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of DexCom shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Stryker shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of DexCom shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Stryker and DexCom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryker 1 7 14 0 2.59 DexCom 0 2 13 0 2.87

Stryker presently has a consensus price target of $286.43, suggesting a potential upside of 4.91%. DexCom has a consensus price target of $507.47, suggesting a potential downside of 9.89%. Given Stryker’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Stryker is more favorable than DexCom.

Profitability

This table compares Stryker and DexCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryker 12.82% 26.08% 10.41% DexCom 24.45% 16.17% 6.87%

Volatility & Risk

Stryker has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DexCom has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stryker beats DexCom on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices. The Neurotechnology & Spine segment pertains to spinal implants and neurovascular products. The company was founded by Homer H. Stryker in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, MI.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc. is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F. Burd on May 1, 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

