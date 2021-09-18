DEXTools (DEXT) Market Cap Achieves $60.39 Million

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One DEXTools coin can now be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEXTools has a market capitalization of $60.39 million and $615,623.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DEXTools has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00059550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.84 or 0.00135981 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00013273 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00046833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

DEXTools Coin Profile

DEXTools is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,966,097 coins and its circulating supply is 100,843,904 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

Buying and Selling DEXTools

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

