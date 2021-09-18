DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $201.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DSRLF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DiaSorin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $201.25 price objective on the stock.

DSRLF stock traded up $38.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.29. The company had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.59 and a 200 day moving average of $186.09. DiaSorin has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $238.29.

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostic and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. It provides various immunodiagnostic platforms, including LIAISON, LIAISON XS, LIAISON XL, and LIAISON XL LAS; and molecular diagnostics platform, comprising of LIAISON MDX.

