Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.83 Million

Brokerages expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) will announce $58.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.50 million and the lowest is $40.10 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $48.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $200.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $269.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $248.75 million, with estimates ranging from $180.60 million to $332.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.72% and a negative net margin of 72.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DRNA shares. Citigroup cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.22.

NASDAQ DRNA traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $21.61. 2,182,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,292. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $40.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average of $29.26.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $1,172,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,965,394 over the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRNA. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $34,591,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $27,739,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,454.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,905,000 after purchasing an additional 801,509 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $15,058,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,036,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

