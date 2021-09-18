Digital Turbine’s (APPS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. Maxim Group currently has a $132.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on APPS. Canaccord Genuity raised Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.86. 7,044,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,556,023. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.43, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $102.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.51.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,690.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 138,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,340 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

