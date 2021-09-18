Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,405 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.35% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 17.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,388 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 14.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,163 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,679 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth $4,471,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 11.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,034 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 27,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $886,059.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,696 shares of company stock worth $4,622,809. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $31.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.17. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.83.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.14). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $122.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.29 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

