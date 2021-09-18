Diploma (LON:DPLM) Hits New 1-Year High at $3,174.00

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,174 ($41.47) and last traded at GBX 3,164 ($41.34), with a volume of 82012 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,092 ($40.40).

Several brokerages have commented on DPLM. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Diploma from GBX 2,670 ($34.88) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diploma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,842.50 ($37.14).

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,028.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,854.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

