Diploma (LON:DPLM) Hits New 1-Year High at $3,174.00

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,174 ($41.47) and last traded at GBX 3,164 ($41.34), with a volume of 82012 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,092 ($40.40).

Several brokerages have commented on DPLM. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Diploma from GBX 2,670 ($34.88) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diploma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,842.50 ($37.14).

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,028.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,854.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Diploma Company Profile (LON:DPLM)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

