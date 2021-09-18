DirectView Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIRV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DirectView Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIRV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, an increase of 54.9% from the August 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,637,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of DIRV remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 219,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,235. DirectView has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.
About DirectView
See Also: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for DirectView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DirectView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.