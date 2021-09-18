Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Stock Price Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $90.93

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $90.93 and traded as low as $84.79. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $86.76, with a volume of 8,310,853 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.51 and a 200 day moving average of $90.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNA. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $40,617,000. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1,901.7% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 209,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,774,000 after buying an additional 199,265 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth $3,161,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $3,224,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 246.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,718 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

