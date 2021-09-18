disBalancer 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $216,550.00 (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. disBalancer has a total market cap of $1.65 million and $216,550.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One disBalancer coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000933 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, disBalancer has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get disBalancer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00070910 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00119980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.44 or 0.00174447 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,386.07 or 0.07078989 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,801.33 or 0.99934414 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $411.18 or 0.00859620 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002638 BTC.

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 4,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,689,535 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade disBalancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy disBalancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for disBalancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for disBalancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.