disBalancer (DDOS) Achieves Market Cap of $1.58 Million

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One disBalancer coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. disBalancer has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $114,428.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, disBalancer has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get disBalancer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00073338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00123389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.43 or 0.00174577 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,467.19 or 0.07168775 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,456.63 or 1.00189242 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.67 or 0.00853240 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002689 BTC.

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 4,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,689,654 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

Buying and Selling disBalancer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire disBalancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase disBalancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for disBalancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for disBalancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.