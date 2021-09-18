Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) Short Interest Up 53.3% in August

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISA. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $485,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $970,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $970,000.

NASDAQ:DISA opened at $9.71 on Friday. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.67.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

