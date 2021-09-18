DMScript Price Hits $0.0043 on Top Exchanges (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 18th. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. DMScript has a market cap of $432,683.28 and approximately $4,077.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DMScript has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00072390 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.24 or 0.00122258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.16 or 0.00175754 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,459.69 or 0.07139812 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,493.09 or 1.00075971 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.81 or 0.00847802 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002633 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

