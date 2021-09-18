Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $296.88 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will report $296.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $301.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $294.77 million. Dolby Laboratories posted sales of $271.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.06 million.

Separately, Barrington Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:DLB traded down $2.71 on Monday, reaching $93.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,255. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.45. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $104.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.26%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $2,794,585.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total transaction of $2,925,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,654 shares of company stock worth $21,797,967 over the last 90 days. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 9.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 39.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 1.4% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 5.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the period. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

