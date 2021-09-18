Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA) Short Interest Up 96.0% in August

Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, a growth of 96.0% from the August 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 588,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

NYSE:DOMA traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.64. 12,991,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,784. Doma has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $10.61.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by $0.65.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DOMA shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Doma in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Doma in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Doma in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

About Doma

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

