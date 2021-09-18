Dora Factory Price Reaches $8.29 on Exchanges (DORA)

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Dora Factory has a market capitalization of $20.30 million and $14.73 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dora Factory coin can currently be bought for $8.29 or 0.00017329 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00058769 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00131021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013192 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00046949 BTC.

Dora Factory Profile

DORA is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,448,833 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Buying and Selling Dora Factory

