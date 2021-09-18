Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,053,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,426 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.73% of Dover worth $158,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Dover by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,029,000 after purchasing an additional 593,327 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Dover by 5.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,492,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,343,000 after purchasing an additional 224,578 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,080,000 after acquiring an additional 57,308 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Dover by 38.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,496,000 after acquiring an additional 609,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 16.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,885,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,564,000 after acquiring an additional 261,082 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.80.

NYSE DOV traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.64. 1,402,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,447. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $105.40 and a 12 month high of $176.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.89.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 35.27%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.